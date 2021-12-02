Beginning Monday, Dec. 6 through Dec. 9, the City of Terre Haute will be picking up leaves in the area of Florida Avenue to Ft. Harrison between N. 3rd Street and N. 7th Street, (west of N. Highway 41 near The Landing); Ft. Harrison to Haythorn Av. from N. 13th to N. Fruitridge Av. (Terre Town and Virginia Dell); Phoenix Hills, Robinwood, Woodridge, Wyndham, Lincolnshire, Village Quarter, The Woods and Terre Vista Subdivisions; Wabash Av. to Hulman Street, Fruitridge Av. to S.1st Street. The city will then continue south bound during the following weeks.
The leaf pick up schedule is weather dependent and therefore subject to change.
Once the city has completed the initial pickup throughout the entire city, it will make a second pass through areas with significant remaining leaves. You can also call 311 at that time to request a second pick-up.
The city asks that you have your leaves raked neatly into a pile in the tree row (or city right-of-way), and not into the street. Crews will come through and blow them into the street prior to pick up. This prevents storm sewers from becoming plugged which causes streets to flood.
