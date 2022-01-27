Lakeview College faculty member promoted

Brittany Lawson, of Paris, Ill., was recently promoted from instructor to assistant professor at Lakeview College of Nursing.
Lawson, who holds an associate degree in nursing from Southwestern Illinois College and a master’s degree in nursing from Indiana Wesleyan University, is currently pursuing an executive certificate in nursing education leadership through Liberty University. Lawson has taught at Lakeview since 2019.
Lawson has instructed a variety of theory and clinical courses and holds an online instructor certification, is a certified nurse educator, and serves on Lakeview’s professional development and admissions committee.
After applying for promotion, Lawson had to demonstrate effectiveness in teaching as well as scholarship and service. All of the appointments were approved by members of Lakeview’s professional development committee, the dean of nursing, the president of the college, the board of directors’ professional affairs committee, and the college’s full board of directors.
