CRADLES of Clay County invites golfers to its Kristine “Krissy” Weliever Memorial Golf Scramble on Aug. 27 at Forest Park Golf Course, 1018 S. John Stelle Drive, Brazil.
Weliever designed the original golf scramble brochure and flyer as a volunteer six years ago for the first CRADLES Golf Scramble, and she continued to design the brochures and flyers every year after that as a volunteer until her death this year on June 26. The Golf Scramble will benefit CRADLES of Clay County. Weliever’s parents, Chuck and Roberta Weliever, have been dedicated volunteers for the program since its inception.
Registration and lunch begin at 11 a.m. The shotgun start will be at noon. Hole Sponsorship is available for $100. A four-person format will be used but singles, doubles and triples or whole teams can register. Registration includes lunch, green fees and cart. Fee is $50 per person, $200 per four-person team, or $275 for team registration and hole sponsorship. Cash prizes will be given for regular first and second place and additional prizes for Peoria first and second place will be awarded. Contests include longest drive, longest putt, and closest to the pin. (Mulligans and skins will be available.) Prizes will be awarded after the tournament.
Businesses and individuals are invited to donate prizes or make a contribution of $100 for hole sponsorship.
If bad weather forces the course to close, registrants will be given a rain check for one round of golf, including cart, for future use. Prizes will be given through raffles to paid individuals whose registration is paid. No refunds will be given.
CRADLES of Clay County, a family learning ministry, offers age-appropriate quality care for infants through children five years of age in Brazil and Clay City. Funds come from child care fees, state child care vouchers, churches, private donors, clubs, organizations, businesses, grants and fund raising.
For more information, to register, donate a door prize or sponsor a hole, contact Andy Goshen at 812-841-1796 or asgoshen!@msn.com or Mary Yelton at 812-878-9073 or myelton@frontier.com. Send the name/s of the player/s and a check payable to CRADLES of Clay County, 8269 N. State Road 59, Brazil, IN 47834.
