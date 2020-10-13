Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute’s Student Government Association will host a free movie showing of “The Addams Family” at 8 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Moon Lite Drive-In Theater, 5056 N. Lafayette St. in Terre Haute. The gate opens at 7 p.m.
The SGA organized the event as a way for students to enjoy fall break, as well as provide a free, family-friendly event for the community.
Anyone who attends wearing a costume or Ivy Tech gear can stop by the Ivy Tech booth to register for a chance to win a prize pack.
