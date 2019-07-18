Ivy Tech Community College’s agriculture and precision agriculture equipment technology programs will be highlighted Sunday at the baseball game with the REX. The ticket office opens at 4:30 p.m. and the first pitch will be thrown at 5:30 p.m.
A portion of proceeds from the concessions will support Ivy Tech agriculture programs.
Ag Night with the REX will showcase Ivy Tech Terre Haute’s commitment to growing the workforce in agricultural fields. Information about Ivy Tech agriculture and precision agriculture programs will be available. Ivy Tech offers associate degrees in agriculture and precision agriculture equipment technology.
More information can be found online at ivytech.edu/precision-agriculture and ivytech.edu/agriculture. There is still time to sign up for fall classes that begin Aug. 26.
REX single-game tickets can be purchased at the REX ticket office starting one hour prior to all home games or by calling 812-478-3817.
