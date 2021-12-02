ISU School of Music to present holiday concert

Indiana State University School of Music will present a holiday concert at 4 p.m. Sunday in the University Hall Theater in the Bayh College of Education.
“This is going to be a really diverse program,” said Dr. Scott Buchanan, ISU director of choral activities. “We started the event a couple of years ago as a choral concert. However, in the last few years (excluding 2020) it has developed into a true School of Music program. In addition to the choral groups, there will two student string quartets, as well as a saxophone choir. The holiday season is such a special time here in Terre Haute, and there is no better way to kick it off than by sharing music with the community.”
Tickets can be purchased with cash or check only at the door for $5 on the day of the event. For more information, call 812-237-2768.
