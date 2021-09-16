ISU Performing Arts Series presents 'The Passing Zone'

Big laughs, wild stunts and hilarious audience participation describes performances by The Passing Zone scheduled 7:30 p.m. Monday in Indiana State University's Tilson Auditorium. Tickets for this ISU Performing Arts Series event are on sale now.
The Passing Zone has been awarded five Guinness World Records and 18 gold medals from the International Juggler’s Association, according to an ISU news release. They were presented with that organization’s Award of Excellence, for “excellence in the art of juggling through professional performance,” which is the most prestigious award in juggling (essentially the Juggling Hall of Fame). In addition, they have been inducted into the National Speaker’s Association Speaker Hall of Fame.
The Passing Zone has become popular at theaters and performing arts centers, bringing their zany and sometimes terrifying acts to communities across the nation. Their most recent show, “The Passing Zone Saves the World!” is currently touring. The show will appeal to all ages, and all walks of life.
Adult ticket prices range from $18 to $20; faculty and staff, $15 to $17; and ages 2 to 12, $5. ISU students are admitted for free with a valid ISU ID. To purchase tickets, call 1-877-ISU-TIXS, go to ticketmaster.com or visit the ISU Hulman Center. For more information go to www.hulmancenter.org.
