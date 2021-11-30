ISU Performing Arts Series presents Christmas in Killarney

Traditional Irish dances by Christmas in Killarney is scheduled 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 in Tilson Auditorium in Tirey Hall at Indiana State University.
This Performing Arts Series show will transport the audience to the old village of Killarney in Ireland for an evening of Irish traditions and favorite Christmas songs. Irish dancers will leap through the air and tap their feet during the music of the season. Patrons will see what it means to celebrate Christmas the “Irish” way – where some of the most iconic Christmas traditions originated.
Tickets are on sale now. Adult ticket prices range from $25 to $23; ISU faculty and staff, $22 to $20; ages 2 through 12, $5; ISU students with valid ID, free. Call 1-877-ISU-TIXS, go to ticketmaster.com or visit ISU’s Hulman Center.
This show is presented by Duke Energy and sponsored by Terre Haute Savings Bank. Masks are required to attend. For more information visit www.hulmancenter.org.
