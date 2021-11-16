Several troopers from the Indiana State Police post at Putnamville were recognized last week at the annual awards and recognition ceremony in Indianapolis.
Officers were recognized for their dedication, service, bravery, and devotion to the department and the citizens of Indiana.
Troopers Courtland Woodruff, Andrew Mattern, Brad Fyfe, Justin Bell, and Spencer Brooks were each awarded a lifesaving award for actions in Vigo County earlier this year. They administered first aid to a shooting victim while the armed suspect was nearby, evacuated and woman and two small children from the dangerous area and physically carried the shooting victim from the scene after another gunshot was heard. In the end, the armed suspect took his own life.
Senior Trooper David Petrowski was awarded a Combat Action Award for action he took in Vigo County on Dec. 31, 2020. Petrowski stopped a vehicle fleeing from an armed robbery. During the ensuing foot chase, he faced an armed suspect pointing a gun at him. The trooper fired one shot, not hitting the suspect, and took cover. The gunman eventually was arrested without further incident.
Trooper Brad Fyfe was the recipient of the 2020 Putnamville Trooper of the District Award. Fyfe’s performance and accomplishments during 2020 earned him this recognition. He was overwhelmingly nominated for this award by his peers and the Putnamville District Command Team. During 2020, Trooper Fyfe concentrated his traffic and criminal enforcement efforts on DUI, drug enforcement and associated crimes. Fyfe is assigned to the Vigo County squad and is training with his new K-9 partner, Jett.
Trooper Rondell Shelton was recognized for the District DUI Award. Shelton removed several impaired drivers off Indiana roadways in 2020. Shelton’s performance exemplifies the professionalism and integrity expected of Indiana state troopers.
"The Putnamville State Police Post is proud to recognize and congratulate these troopers who have displayed outstanding courage and dedication in their duty each and every day," according to an ISP Putnamville news release. "We honor and thank them for their continued service to the citizens of the state of Indiana."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.