When searching for an ancestor on FamilySearch.org you will sometimes encounter a match to a database called the IGI, short for International Genealogical Index. This is a very old record group; in fact, information on it predates the Internet and some was even recorded before the 20th century. The information in this database is still being added to and is updated on a regular basis.
The IGI was created by the Morman Church. One of their core beliefs is that living persons can redeem the dead. Members therefore search for their deceased ancestors and family members and then perform temple ordinances in which deceased persons are retroactively baptized and then “sealed” forever to their spouses and children. Shortly after the church’s founding in 1830, members began performing these ordinances. The Temple Records Index Bureau was created to keep track of the ordinance records. Temple ordinances performed before 1970 were recorded on index cards. In 1970, the TIB index card information was computerized and became the IGI. Later, the IGI was placed on CDs, but no new name has been added to the CDs since 2000. The current IGI file is all online and is updated regularly.
Since these temple ordinance records were submitted by individual church members about their own deceased ancestors, the information is obviously subject to errors in accuracy – depending on how knowledgeable and diligent each family researcher was, and on the information available at the time he/she did the research. Another drawback is that many of the names on the IGI are duplicates. In the past, individual researchers did not always check the IGI for their ancestor’s name before adding it a second time. Then another descendant came around later and entered the name yet another time. This resulted in multiple entries on the same person. Nowadays before a new name is added, a member must run the name through a program to check whether it is already on the IGI. A third difficulty is that the information entered about a single person can differ so much that the computer interprets it as two separate people. This again is because of members having different levels of accuracy in their original research.
In addition to the member-added records, there is a second source of information on the IGI. In 1961 there began a records extraction program called Records Tabulation. Names were extracted from the vital records and parish records of several countries including England, Mexico, Germany, Scotland, Finland, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, from the 1500s through 1885. This material was then added to the IGI. This data would be deemed more accurate because it came from actual record sources. However, each extracted source should be double-checked by the researcher before accepting it as “fact.”
With these two record sources, a researcher can expect to find three basic types of information from the IGI: (1) information about an individual, (2) marriage information linking spouses to each other, and (3) information linking a parent to a child. There are no family trees on the IGI. To research the IGI, go to https://www.familysearch.org/search/collection/igi and use the search bar. You have the choice of searching individually under “Community Contributed IGI” (this is the family information submitted by individual church members) and “Community Indexed IGI” (these are the vital and church extracted records from the early 1500s to 1885), or search both at the same time. The site points out that for the latter group of records more extractions have been gathered over time, but these are not part of the updated IGI. More recent record extractions can be found at FamilySearch.org by conducting a basic search on the home screen.
After your search, check out all of your hits individually. When clicking on a hit, remember to click on the source that is listed. Unfortunately, in most cases the source will be the confidential number of a contributing member or reference to a vague database such as “England Births and Christenings,1538-1975.”
