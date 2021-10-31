Indiana residents and business owners can learn how the 26% federal tax credit has been extended through 2022 for installing solar panels on houses, farm structures and places of business during a Zoom meeting of Solarize East Central Indiana.
The 30-minute presentation, sponsored by Solarize ECI, a grassroots community group affiliated with Solarize Indiana, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17.
An hour for questions and answers will follow. The meeting is free but prior registration is required.
To register and get the Zoom link, visit https://www.facebook.com/solarizeECI or email co-team leaders of Solarize ECI Carolyn Vann, cvann@bsu.edu, or John Vann, jvann@bsu.edu.
For more information, contact Carolyn Vann at cvann@bsu.edu.
