Il Mercurio Volante graces museum

The Italian Renaissance came to Terre Haute late in the nineteenth century in the form a statue of Mercury mounted on top of the McKeen Bank building at the corner of Sixth and Wabash. After sitting on the bank for more than eighty years, Mercury was moved to the Vigo County Historical Society Museum in the late 1950s. Today it graces the third floor of the new museum.
The statue was purchased in Italy by Charles Eppinghousen, the architect who designed the bank for McKeen and is a copy of a famous work by the sixteenth-century artist, Giambologna, sometimes called Il Mercurio Volante (Flying Mercury). Both the original work and its many copies, including the one in Terre Haute, have an interesting history, a history that can be seen by coming to the museum and looking closely at Mercury.
Giambologna, or Giovanni Bologna, was Jean Boulogne, a Flemish artist who came to Italy in 1550, had some contact with Michelangelo, and entered the service of the powerful Medici family. He made three statues depicting Mercury, each with different variations. One made its way to the Bargello Museum in Florence, and the Terre Haute statue has always been assumed to be a copy.
While the Terre Haute statue shares some characteristics with the Florence version, including its base which is the face of a putto (a baby, like a cherub) blowing a gust of air to support him, it differs in other ways. In his left hand, Mercury holds his caduceus, a staff of two serpents woven together. The Florence statue holds a large staff cupped in his palm, rather like a drum major holds a baton. The Terre Haute Mercury holds a much smaller staff, gripping it with a thumb and two fingers, like another version of Mercury by Giambologna now in a museum in Bologna. The Bologna version and the Terre Haute version also depict Mercury’s right hand, pointed upwards with fingers curled and index finger only slightly straightened, while the index finger in the Florence statue is extended straight.
Examining the Mercury in Terre Haute reveals these interesting details along with years of wear and tear. The statue has been repaired twice, the first time when it was taken off the top of the bank in 1958 when the statue, assumed to be made of bronze up until then, was found to be made of zinc plates. Some of these plates had to be reattached, and you can see their outline if you look closely. The statue was also painted at this time, and it seems likely that this is when it first obtained its gilded appearance changing it from the bronze finish found in Giambologna’s work and copies of it.
After residing in the museum for a number of years, the statue’s base and leg broke and had to be repaired, a process that seems to have shifted Mercury’s pose somewhat from its original, straight up orientation to the more horizontal stance it has now. Somewhere along the line, Mercury also lost the wing from his left foot and one of the fingers of his right hand, wounds of more than a century battling the elements and the aging process.
Terre Haute’s Mercury is among distinguished company. Similar copies can be found in the National Gallery in Washington D.C., in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, in the Allen Museum in Oberlin, Ohio and the Louvre in Paris. In a 1922 presentation to Terre Haute’s Literary Club, Charles Timothy Jewett, editor of the Terre Haute Star, praised Frank Mckeen and his architect for providing a great work of art for the city to enjoy. Almost a century later, we are still enjoying it.
