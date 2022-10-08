Terre Haute’s First Hungarian Working Men’s Benefit and Death Society will host a drive-through dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Hungarian Hall.
The dinner will include one stuffed cabbage roll, mashed potatoes and green beans for $10. The same dinner with the two sides and two cabbage rolls will be $15.
The hall is at the corner of N. 22nd St. and Linden St., one block south of Maple. Enter from N. 22nd St. and exit onto Linden.
Ethnic and Hungarian cookbooks will also be available for purchase, as well as the whimsical cat and dog figures, handmade in Hungary. They can be purchased as kits to be stuffed for $10, or as finished stand-up figures for $15, or as a pair for $25.
