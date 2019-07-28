Between 1731 and 1737 the members of a little-known religious sect, that was actually not yet an organized denomination, arrived in Pennsylvania and settled in Philadelphia. These were the followers of Caspar Schwenkfeld von Ossig, known as Schwenkfelders.
Caspar Schwenkfeld (1489-1561) was born in Silesia, then in southern Germany, but now part of Poland, into a devout Roman Catholic family. He was greatly influenced by the writings of Martin Luther in 1518-1519 and began forming his own beliefs. By 1526, he and Luther were in disagreement about the nature of the Eucharist, Luther emphasizing the “real presence” of Christ in communion while Schwenkfeld believing it was symbolic. This disagreement was called the “Stillstand” and was never resolved between the two.
Schwenkfeld stressed an inner spirituality over external form, de-emphasizing outward expressions of the sacraments of baptism, communion, and the ordination of ministers. He rejected the more radical beliefs of the Anabaptists, such as the re-baptism of adults and the literal use of scriptures.
In 1540, Schwenkfeld published “Great Confessions of the Glory of Christ,” which was considered heretical. He was banished from his estate by the king of Silesia after prompting by Luther, who called Schwenkfeld in 1543 “the poor simpleton” who was “possessed of the devil.” Schwenkfeld maintained his inner dignity and did not respond. He was supported by friends and followers during his banishment. He died in 1661 and had not actually established an organized church during his lifetime (once again focusing on inner spirituality over the framework of a group). His theology was known as the “Reformation of the Middle Way,” falling between Luther’s adherence to sacramentalism and the Anabaptists’ adherence to literal biblicism.
But he had followers, and by 1700 there were 1,500 in Silesia. They were still not an organized church, however, and had been persecuted for their beliefs throughout Europe since the 1600s. In 1731, the first small group sailed for Philadelphia. All told, there were 209 individuals and 52 families who came in six migrations from 1731 to 1737. The largest group arrived at Penn’s Landing on September 22, 1734, aboard the Saint Andrew.
As a group, they first met for services in peoples’ homes and appointed ministers by drawing lots. In 1782 they organized into the Society of Schwenkfelders, but did not become an incorporated church until 1909. All of their present-day churches are located in the Philadelphia area and their membership is under 3,000. There is no distinct doctrine and each church is independent. They have been and are most affiliated with the German Reformed Church, the United Church of Christ, and the Congregationalists.
The families who arrived in Philadelphia in the 1700s had the following surnames: Anders, Beyer/Byer/Beer/Beier, Dietrich, Dresher/Drescher, Groh, Hartranft/Herterranft, Heebner/Hübner/Heavener/Hevener, Heydrick, Hoffman, Hoffrichter, John, Krauss/Krause, Kriebel/Krieble/Kribel, Mentzel, Meschter/Meishter/Meisther/Master, Muehmer, Neuman, Reynald, Rinewalt/Reinewald/Reinwald/Reinwalt, Scheps, Schultz/Scholtz/Scholtze, Schubert/Shubert/Shoebart, Seipt/Seibt, Teichman, Wagner/Wagener, Warmer, Weigner/Wiegner, Weiss, and Yeakel/Yeakle/Jäckel/Jäkel.
If you are descended from one of these exile families, The Society of the Descendants of the Schwenkfeldian Exiles is looking for you to join. A descendant membership requires proof of ancestry and is $15 per year. To learn more about this group, visit https://schwenkfelderexilesociety.org/. Of particular interest is “Immigrant Ship Lists” on the drop-down menu, which lists each ship, the date of arrival, and the names of immigrants for each of the six migrations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.