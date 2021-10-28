"Horror Vaudeville," a dramatic presentation devised by Chris Berchild and Indiana State University theater students, is scheduled 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 through 13 and at 3 p.m. Nov. 14 in ISU's New Theater, 536 N. Seventh St.
"Horror Vaudeville" is an original theatrical performance centered on the theme of horror. Developed over the fall 2021 semester, the production will combine different facets of horror: from classical horror such as Frankenstein to literary horror such as Edgar Allen Poe; from true crime horror such as the Axeman of New Orleans to horror film franchises such as "Friday the 13th," and more.
The play contains graphic depictions of violence, clowns and uncomfortable situations. In addition, the production is recommended for audiences over age 18.
General admission is $10; students, $5.
For tickets and information visit www.indstate.edu/theater or call 812-237-3333.
The box office is open one hour prior to curtain on show days. Patrons are encouraged to get tickets online ahead of time.
