The Vigo County History Center in Terre Haute welcomes guest speaker Dianne Frances D. Powell at 2 p.m. Saturday.
May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month and Powell will discuss the vibrant Filipino American community in Terre Haute. In her presentation titled, “My FilAm Heritage” she will share anecdotes, photos and artifacts to illustrate Filipino culture and values as well as stories about growing up Filipino American.
Powell was born in Manila, Philippines, and moved to the United States at age 15. In 2018, she shared her immigration story in a series of columns published on the front page of the Terre Haute Tribune-Star for nine consecutive Sundays. She is a writer, editor, consultant and communications professional specializing in social media and editorial content. She is the associate director of University Communication at Indiana State University.
The presentation is included with the regular cost of admission or free for museum members. It will take place in the auditorium on the third floor of the center at 929 Wabash Ave.
For more information, call 812-235-9717. Visit vchsmuseum.org/membership-admission to purchase tickets.
