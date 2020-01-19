Historical Treasure: The crunchy herbalist

Since my first day with the Vigo County Historical Museum I have been enthralled by the Bindley Pharmacy collection — drawers filled with boxes of powders, herbs, barks, and roots. I can’t help but see it as a magical medicinal cabinet that looks back in history while simultaneously provides a treasure trove for today’s crunchy granola culture.
Few items in our collection seem to me so historic and current at the same time as this week’s Historical Treasure — a giant collection of small boxes of pressed herbs.
Archaeological evidence supports the use of medicinal plants some 60,000 years ago. Written records show the use of herbal medicines some 5000 years ago.
Cultures across the world have used the healing properties of plants for centuries. Therefore, it comes as little surprise when we see dandelion root and white ash bark in small packages that would have been available in the local apothecary around the turn of the 20th century.
For example, a Barberry Bark package that was put up circa 1900 by Allaire Woodward & Co. of Peoria, Illinois states the properties of the herb and provides directions. “Tonic and laxative, followed by astringent effects. Used in jaundice, dysentery, acute and chronic diarrhea. Infusion: Barberry Bark, 2 ounces; hot water, 1 pint. Dose, a wineglassful.”
Yet, there seems to be a new wave in our current culture — the crunchy, holistic and naturopathic health and wellness variety — the modern herbalists. Knowing that herbal medicine has existed for thousands of years, I hesitate to truly call it modern; perhaps it is simply a renewed interest. Whatever it may be, chances are you know or have heard of someone who has added some sort of new herbal supplement to their health regime. Maybe even you have taken flaxseed, ginkgo, or echinacea.
Whether history is repeating itself or the ancient wisdom of medicinal plants simply stands the test of time, I cannot say.
However I do know that a simple search for “Barberry Bark” on Google provides several options for obtaining capsules, powders, extracts and root bark chips.
The longer I sit and ponder this Historical Treasure idea, the more big questions I have. Questions about the pharmaceutical industry, government controls, the healthcare industry, international healthcare practices, modern medicine, ancient medicine, even my daily multi-vitamin.
But perhaps that is exactly what our history is supposed to do — help us reflect upon our current existence and understanding.
I’m not sure that these questions will lead me to start making an infusion of barberry bark tea the next time I have dietary distress. I may still go out and purchase some Pepto or Imodium.
But who knows…maybe one of their ingredients is some derivative of barberry bark…I’m a Historical Treasure writer not a scientist.
