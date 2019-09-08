Historical Treasure: The chatelaine, ornament with a purpose

The Vigo County Historical Museum is featuring Women’s Fashions of the 19th Century in the Clothing and Textiles exhibit hall of the History Center. There, resting upon a shelf, sits this week’s Historical Treasure. When you visit the Museum, look for it among the fashion accessories. However, a chatelaine was not only ornamental wear, but also served a purpose.
There is an old saying, “Necessity is the mother of invention!” So, how did the mistress of a large castle in the 17th century carry all the keys she needed to manage access to her household and the estate? Large purses were not carried and pockets in clothing were non-existent. The mistress solved the problem by simply attaching a chatelaine holding keys at her waist and going about her daily tasks. Thus, the chatelaine came into existence as a must-have utilitarian item for the woman in charge.
The chatelaine, a type of medieval keychain, is a decorative clasp or hook suspended from the waist, with one to twenty dangling chains which held mainly keys and small tools. Later trinkets, charms, watches, and other useful or decorative items were added. For instance, the chatelaine of a seamstress might have scissors, a thimble, and pincushion attached. Young girls wore a variety of small charms in place of keys similar to a charm bracelet today. Chatelaines were also suspended from a broach on the lapel for a more fashionable look. Also in use was the chatelaine bag which was suspended from the waist by a cord or ribbon.
The Vigo County Historical Museum has on display a unique Dance Chatelaine from the artifact collection. This chatelaine would have been worn by a lady in the 19th century at a social event and had dance cards, a pen, perfume, and powder or smelling salts attached. By the 19th century the chatelaine was worn more as a decorative piece similar to jewelry with articles attached that would be carried in a purse today.
The word “chatelaine” is of French origin, and originally the “mistress” of the castle or fort was referred to as the chatelaine. By the 18th century, the word chatelaine had taken on the additional meaning in English as the decorative clasp with chains. Chatelaines were common in the 17th to 19th centuries, but as purses got larger and fashion shifted chatelaines disappeared in the 20th century.
Chatelaines, because of their many dangling components and short history, are unique and interesting to view, as well as collectible.
