The pursuit of entertainment from vaudeville and silent films to modern movies has long been an American pastime. In the early 1900s Terre Haute was blessed with numerous theatres, one of which was the Hippodrome. In front of the theatre in the “Main Street” exhibit at the Vigo County History Museum stands a vintage carbon arc spotlight, used for performances at the Hippodrome Theatre. The spotlight was donated to the Museum by the Scottish Rite Temple who recently sold the Hippodrome building which they occupied for 62 years.
The Hippodrome Theatre, opened in 1915 at 8th and Ohio Streets as a venue for Vaudeville and later films. It was designed by Austrian-born architect John Eberson in the German Renaissance style. The fireproof building had an impressive auditorium with comfort seats and a very large stage. Many of the world’ finest entertainers appeared at the Hippodrome including Al Jolson, the Marx Brothers, Jack Benny, Will Rogers and Buffalo Bill, and locals; Valeska Suratt, Skeets Gallagher, Ernestine Myers and the King Sisters. Following a decline in vaudeville’s popularity, the Hippodrome closed in 1930. Community Theatre of Terre Haute occupied the building from 1931-1947 for stage productions. It later became known as the Wabash Theatre and featured movie films in 1949. By 1956 it had become the fraternal home and museum for the Scottish Rite. The Hippodrome is one of fewer than twenty Eberson designed theatres in the United States and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1983.
The proper use of lighting in a theatre can make the difference between a mediocre performance and a great one. The Kliegl spotlight on exhibit at the History Museum was manufactured between 1925 and 1933 by the Kliegl Brothers of New York, who specialized in stage lighting. The 1933 Kliegl catalog described it as an “Intermediate Range Arc Spotlight” known as the “Klieglight,” producing a sharp-edged beam for narrow or wide flood focus with color options. This improved spotlight largely replaced other stage lighting such as wing and border lights. For many stage performers the intensity of the Klieglight resulted in “Kliegl eye,” similar to snow blindness, when exposed to it for an extended time. When and by whom the Klieglight was used at the Hippodrome remains a mystery.
With a new owner, the “spotlight” is on the Hippodrome Theatre to see what the new chapter will bring in the life of this historic landmark.
The Vigo County Historical Museum is temporarily closed. The History Center of Vigo County is at 929 Wabash Ave. When it reopens, regular hours will resume: Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Admission and membership prices are available online at www.vchsmuseum.org.
