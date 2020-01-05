In the 19th and early 20th centuries, due to its location in the Midwest Corn Belt, Terre Haute was blessed with a substantial amount of spirits, the kind that are aged in a barrel and drunk from a bottle. The Vigo County Historical Museum is currently featuring breweries and distilleries in the Business and Industry Exhibit, which is where our Historical Treasure this week can be found. It is a custom-made metal stencil used by Commercial Distillery for marking barrel heads. Identifying information on the stencil indicates that the contents were “Distilled 190 Proof Natural Spirits Grain” produced in Terre Haute.
According to information in the Museum Archives, there were distilleries operating in Terre Haute from about 1820, many of these located on the Wabash riverfront, including the Commercial Distilleries Corporation. Founded in 1904 by the John Beggs family from Ohio, the Beggs were known as distillers of distinction. The distillery, located on Prairieton Avenue, adopted the brand “Radium Spirits,” capitalizing on Madame Curie’s discovery of radium.
Commercial Distillery boasted using only the most improved machinery and processes, a railroad spur to the distillery, and pens capable of holding 3,000 head of cattle. The distillery’s bourbon, rye and gin were advertised as the “brightest, purest, and sweetest.” Grain alcohols were produced through a process of fermentation, distillation, and aging in new charred oak barrels. The caramel color and flavors resulted from the interaction of the distilled spirits, which are clear, and the charred wood of the barrel.
At least five other distilleries besides Commercial Distillery were operating in Terre Haute in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Hulman, Fairbanks, Cox, and other early Terre Haute businessmen often invested in distilleries and later breweries. However, the legal distilling industry was halted in 1920 with the passage by Congress of the Eighteenth Amendment or Prohibition which lasted until 1933.
Commercial Distillery ceased alcohol production about 1915 and the property was purchased by the U.S and British governments at the start of WWI to make acetone, a by-product of distilling, needed for the war effort. Commercial Solvents Corporation was appointed by the Joint War Board to manage the operation, thus, Commercial Distillery became Commercial Solvents. More information about Terre Haute’s rich history of distilleries and breweries is available in the Vigo County Historical Museum.
