Historical Treasure: Snacking is in our culture

I have to confess; I am a snacker. I can come up with a snack for just about any occasion. Snack time to me, is on the same level of importance as breakfast. Those who know me might scoff, but have come to accept my distinction for taking a 3 o’clock snack.
Snack food has been a part of American culture since before the Great Depression. Even in the midst of a squashed economy we knew the importance of good snacking. In fact, we can look back as far as the St. Louis World’s Fair in 1904 to thank for the introduction of peanut butter.
At the Vigo County Historical Museum, you can learn all about our founding businesses and industry. Before he brought us Clabber Girl Baking Powder, Herman Hulman first launched a formula under the name Dauntless in 1879. You may recognize the Dauntless warrior pictured on other food items such as coffee and canned vegetables. Hulman distributed many products to keep up with current trends and an evolving market.
This week’s Historical Treasure is a one-pound can of Dauntless Pilot Snacks. Not surprisingly there is no “Sell-by” date, but these types of treats were likely produced in the late 1930’s. The listed ingredients are: sugar, corn syrup, molasses, peanut butter, artificial flavors and colors.
It’s hard to imagine how Pilot bread could be made into a tasty snack, but if it could be done, Hulman and Company would find a way. Pilot bread is a descendant of that impervious and practically inedible war-time staple, Hardtack.
Hardtack biscuits (if you can call them biscuits) were typically made of flour and water and were baked into a super dense form. They were made to last. If you want to see just how lasting these rations can be; come to the museum’s Tours of Duty military exhibit. There you will find a well preserved sample of Hardtack dating back to the Civil War.
The Vigo County Historical Museum is now open. Visit the History Center of Vigo County at 929 Wabash Ave. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Admission and Membership prices are available online at www.vchsmuseum.org.
