Historical Treasure: Record-holding Mayor Ralph Tucker

The Vigo County Historical Museum Archive is filled with files, books, photos, and excellent research information. Volunteers are getting acquainted with the information available in preparation to greet the public and their research needs very soon. Our Historical Treasure this week is less an artifact and more a person. A person who has a archive file, perhaps the biggest file, in the mayor category. Mayor Ralph Tucker was the longest serving mayor of Terre Haute to date, serving five terms from 1948 -1968.
Born on Sept. 30, 1906, in Hymera, he was one of nine children. His early childhood was not easy; when he was three years old his father died. It became necessary for his mother to place him in Rose Orphan’s Home where he stayed until the age of ten when he went to live with an older sister.
As an adult he moved to Chicago where he worked as a salesman. There he met his wife-to-be Virginia. They were married in 1936. They moved to Terre Haute where he worked for radio station WBOW.
In 1938 his political career began when he was elected City Clerk and served one term. When Mayor Vernon McMillan declined to seek re-election in 1947, Tucker became a mayoral candidate. He barely made it through the primaries but won handily in the general election. Terre Haute had quite a reputation during his terms in office. With high unemployment, illegal gambling, a notorious red-light district and other issues, Terre Haute was once again considered “Sin City.” However, Mayor Tucker remained popular, winning re-election in ’51, ’55, ’59, ’63.
He was a delegate to the Democratic National Convention in 1948 and 1956 as an Indiana state representative. In 1956 Tucker was chosen as the Democratic candidate for Indiana Governor. However, he lost in a landslide to sitting Republican Lieutenant Governor, Harold Handley.
Deciding not to seek a sixth term as mayor in 1967, he left office at the beginning of 1968. He started his own public relations firm and later became President of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce. Mayor Tucker left his mark on Terre Haute in many positive ways.
On November 21, 1977, at the age of 71, Ralph Tucker died after a long battle with cancer. He is buried in Highland Lawn Cemetery.
The Vigo County Historical Museum will open at the new History Center at 929 Wabash Avenue this summer. Volunteer applications are now being accepted. Follow Vigo County Historical Society and Museum on Facebook or join the mailing list online at www.vchsmuseum.org to stay up to date on the progress.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.