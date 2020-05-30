Historical Treasure: Reading between the lines — Account books of Demas Deming

One of the oldest and perhaps most interesting treasures in the archives of the Vigo County Historical Museum are a pair of account books once owned by Demas Deming (1787-1865).
One of the earliest residents of Terre Haute, Demas Deming was an important landowner, and major figure in the development of the city. Deming’s ledgers provide a fascinating account of the commercial life in Terre Haute and of the activities of some of its residents.
Following the standard accounting practices of his day, Demas Deming employed a two-book system in his dry goods business, keeping what are commonly called a Day Book and a Ledger. The Day Book was used to write down the daily transactions as they happened. The debits were written on the left side and the credits written on the right. Accurate recording could be used as proof in the case of transaction disputes.
The Ledger, on the other hand, kept track of accounts by person rather than chronologically. The Ledger could tell who owed you money and who you owed money to (and the amounts).
The Museum’s holdings consist of two bound, volumes, probably bound long after they were written.
Deming’s Day Book begins with a transaction on October 28, 1818, with Major Robert Sturgis who was the last commander of Fort Harrison and served as Sheriff from 1825-1827. One description of him suggests he was fond of his wine, and it is certainly true that Deming sold him 6 gallons of Madeira Wine along with 4 dozen “Spanish Cigars” in his first transaction. However, alcohol was a popular commodity in Deming’s store. The second transaction in Deming’s Day Book is for a quart of cognac to William Harris and the third for a ½ gallon of “spirits” to Thomas Clark. A pint of wine was also sold to someone recorded only as Stephen. The cigars must have been good because Sturgis came back for another 2 dozen later the same day, right after Clark bought his spirits.
Lots of famous names from Terre Haute’s past fill Deming’s books, names like Gilbert and Modesitt, and so do other interesting figures, like representatives of a Fur Trading Company, presumably stocking up on supplies on their way to or from a trapping expedition.
The last entry in Deming’s books is Nov. 21, 1821, after which he certainly started a new, blank book given that he lived for another 44 years. As artifacts, Deming’s account books of daily transactions provide us with a wealth of historical information on both the people and economy of Terre Haute.
