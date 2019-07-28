Historical Treasure: Pleasing Perfumes

Perfume is to the sense of smell what fine wine is to the sense of taste. While wine isn’t an artifact in the Vigo County Historical Society Museum collection, several fine examples of vintage perfume bottles can be found on display in the new History Center. Our Historical Treasure this week takes a deeper look, or perhaps longer sniff, at these tiny vials and what they held.
Egyptians developed aromatic oils and essences over 5,000 years ago. Tutankhamen’s tomb in Egypt was said to contain over 3,000 jars of perfume. For centuries, perfume was used to smother body odors, but also for medicinal purposes, religious rituals, and burial preparation. Later, perfumes were added to bedding, clothing, the hair, furniture, and anywhere that needed a pleasant fragrance. Early perfumes spoiled quickly for lack of a preservative. By the 14th century, the art of combining alcohol with essential oils created the perfume we know today.
In the 17th and 18th centuries, France dominated the international perfume industry, and the court of Louis XV was called the “perfumed court.” By the 19th century, the perfume industry had aligned itself with fashion, and perfume moved from the pharmacy to the perfume counter as a feminine cosmetic. Fragrance companies began marketing men’s cologne and aftershave such as Brut and Old Spice.
Essential oils for perfumes are extracted from flowers, plants, and animals. Perfume is made from specially denatured alcohol and essential oils. “Toilet water” or eau de toilette is a light or dilute form of perfume with more alcohol and less fragrance and used as a skin freshener.
Perfume and perfume bottles – you can’t have one without the other. Bottles were made of clear or colored glass, porcelain, bisque, brass, cinnabar, and sterling silver. Small decorative bottles were worn as jewelry on a chain around the neck, on a bracelet, as a broach or carried in a purse. Before spray bottles, perfume bottles had an atomizer attached that misted the perfume on the body or it was dabbed on pulse points. Perfume bottle designers create perfume bottles that have visual allure, and whose shape becomes unique to a certain brand.
In the Historical Museum Clothing and Textiles exhibit featuring women’s fashions from 1800-1900, you will find this gathering of small perfume vials and bottles. It has been said that perfume can aid in flirtation, boost morale, and relieve stress and insomnia. Regardless, essences that produce a pleasing fragrance have been highly valued in every culture, and surely by the women who originally used these lovely fragrance holders.
The Vigo County Historical Museum will open at the new History Center at 929 Wabash Avenue this summer.
