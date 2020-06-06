Historical Treasure: Photo album reveals colorful life of Theodore Dreiser

The pages of our rich and diverse county history would be void if not for the true life stories of those who came before us. Etched into the fold between their time and ours is written the mystery and wonder of the great human experience. It’s in learning the stories of our Historic Hauteans that I first developed my passion for writing local history. And lucky for me; this town is thick with tales to be told.
Tucked away in the photo archives of the Vigo County Historical Museum is a true Historical Treasure. A family photo album of Theodore Dreiser at his summer cabin home. The album holds many carefully stored snapshots of Dreiser, his second wife, Helen and their dog, Nick; a Russian Borzoi. The book also contains several shots of the surrounding property, and views of the cabin itself.
Weather you know him as the brother of composer — Paul Dresser or as a journalist and author; Theodore Dreiser was as vivid a character as any to embellish our local history.
In the spring of 1927 Dreiser purchased forty acres of heavily wooded land in the Mt. Kisco area of Westchester County New York. There he built onto a small cabin once used as a hunting lodge. Theodore and Helen expanded the cabin, extending wide porches on all sides and constructed a swimming pool fed by natural underground springs. A large rock wall was built along the parallel road and on the front gate hung a sign that read, “Iroki,” meaning “Spirit of Color” in Japanese. A name, no doubt chosen to reflect the many colors of the picturesque landscape.
Visitors of the Dreiser’s summer home described the cabin’s interior to be just as fanciful. With its enormous fireplaces, eccentric décor, colored glass windows and brightly painted orange floors; I can imagine it was quite a sight. Theodore and Helen used the cabin as a summer home until the 1930’s. Eventually the property was sold just before Dreiser’s death.
Although the photographs in this album are black and white, they expose a vibrant impression of a significant point in the life of Theodore Dreiser, indeed a man of many colors.
The Vigo County Historical Society Museum is currently and temporarily closed in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions. We appreciate your understanding during these unusual circumstances, and we look forward to seeing you soon. Membership prices are still available online at www.vchsmuseum.org.
