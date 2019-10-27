Historical Treasure: Old time apothecary remedies for what ails you

Cold and flu season is approaching and I’ve stocked up on aspirin and cough drops. But my home pharmacy can’t compare to this week’s Historical Treasure — the Bindley pharmacy collection located in the Education and Research area of the new Vigo County Historical Museum. The apothecary collection of William E. Bindley, donated by Bindley and Company, a wholesale drug business, is an amazing array of items one would have found in a typical pharmacy in the late 1800s and early 1900s. It contains medicines, ingredients for compounding drugs, and utensils.
Folks in the 19th century consulted the apothecary, precursor of the modern pharmacist, the go-to man for whatever ailed them and for medical advice. The apothecary had either a formal education or served an apprenticeship and treated symptoms rather than disease. Many of the medicines available in the 1800s, including those for children, contained a high percentage of alcohol.
In the Bindley collection you will see both natural and chemical ingredients, including oils of rosemary and juniper as well as arsenic, strychnine, and mercury, all considered legitimate at the time and all promising instant cures. Unfortunately, some of the cures actually killed, rather than healed, the patient! Medicines included elixirs, syrups, emulsions, and tonics. Bottles containing “poison” had a cap with spikes to alert the druggist of the contents when handled.
When the Historical Museum opens and you visit the Bindley collection on the third floor, see if you can find any of these items: Picayune Extra Mild Cigarettes and No-to-Bac for help in quitting the tobacco habit (I guess people were trying to kick the habit even in the 1800s); Hair and Scalp Preparation by Madame C. J. Walker, who made her fortune creating a line of cosmetics and hair products for African American women; medicines for infants and children which include baby powder with zinc that “Sheds Water Like a Duck” and cough syrup with alcohol; a large glass jar filled with Calumbra, the dried root of a climbing vine in Africa, used for a bitter tonic.
My very favorite item is the Scotch & Rapee Snuff balls with dried tobacco leaves and other medicinal ingredients fashioned into a large ball! When you visit this week’s Historical Treasure, be sure to pick out your favorite remedy for whatever ails you!
The Vigo County Historical Museum will open at the new History Center at 929 Wabash Avenue soon. Volunteer applications are being accepted. Follow Vigo County Historical Society and Museum on Facebook or join the mailing list online at www.vchsmuseum.org to stay up to date on the progress.
