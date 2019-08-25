Historical Treasure: Memories of St. Ann Church

The Vigo County Historical Museum is filled with memories. Each artifact in the collection holds stories of people, times, and places. The Historical Treasure this week is an item filled with such recollections. This pedestal lamp from St. Ann Church recalls the history of a worshiping community in Terre Haute that gathered for 136 years.
St. Ann Parish, located in the area of 14th and Locust Streets, began in 1876 and closed in 2012. In its first years, under the leadership of Rev. Michael Quinlan, mass was conducted in the chapel of Saint Ann’s Orphanage. Soon a small church and two room school were built. Later, Father John McCabe replaced Rev. Quinlan. Under both priests St. Ann struggled. Then, on July 3, 1885, a new priest, Rev. John Ryves, was installed. He was able to do what the first two priests had been unable to do.
St. Ann Parish thrived and a rectory was added, but then the church burned beyond use. With money from insurance and generous donors a new church was built on the same site. By the beginning of the new century, Father Ryves’ congregation had grown to 750. Wanting to build a cathedral, Rev. Ryves purchased more land at 14th and Locust. Because his membership continued to grow, it became obvious that a new school needed to be built. By late 1905 construction began on a yellow brick building. The first floor was to be a four room school and the second floor was a 500 occupancy worship space.
By 1920 St. Ann was the largest Catholic Church in Terre Haute with a membership of 1,845. To relieve overcrowding, Father Ryves’ assistant, Father Aloysius Duffy, was given the task of leading a new parish in Twelve Points named Sacred Heart. Rev. Ryves retired in 1924 and passed away in 1933.
St. Ann parish struggled to stay afloat during the depression and had a string of several pastors. It wasn’t until 1944, when Father James Hickey came, that the congregation was able to raise enough funds to make improvements to the church and school, build a new rectory and convent, and pay all debts. In 1950, the church was given permission to build a new church and rectory.
Yet times change and in 2012 the decision was made to close St. Ann for good. Many parishes around Terre Haute received items that honor the memory of St. Ann Parish. The altar lamp and several other artifacts were brought to the Vigo County Historical Society to save for posterity. This lamp will be on exhibit in the Arts & Entertainment exhibit when the Historical Museum opens later this summer.
The Vigo County Historical Museum will open at the new History Center at 929 Wabash Avenue this summer.
Photo Caption: Pedestal lamp from St. Ann Catholic Church donated to the Vigo County Historical Museum collection when the church closed in 2012.
