Today’s Historical Treasure is a pair of busts by a stone carver who lived and worked in the late nineteenth and early twentieth century in Terre Haute. The two busts are of a young man and woman, beautifully carved out of marble and placed on their own bases. The artist that created them, John Oswald Weber, contributed a number of works to the Terre Haute community, and his descendants presented several to the Vigo County Historical Society in 1969.
Oswald came to Terre Haute with his wife and children to work on the Indiana Normal School building which opened in 1870. According to the 1880 census records, John and his wife, Magdalena, had six children, the youngest two, Lena and Amelia, were born in Indiana. The family emigrated from Germany in 1853, and became naturalized citizens in 1860. By 1873 John was appearing in the Terre Haute City Directory as a stonemason with a business on the north side of Main Street, between 12th and 13th. The 1878 Directory gives the address of his marble yard as 1232 Main, and the 1888 directory lists a separate residence as a house at 24 North 13th.
In addition to the stonework on the Normal School, John carved a pair of lions for Preston Hussey’s home at 7th and Mulberry along with a set of steps for its entrance. When the home was torn down, the lions were saved and stored by Indiana State University, eventually providing the material for a prank when students from Rose Poly stole them and returned them decorated with rose-colored paint. John’s local stonework also included a headstone in Woodlawn Cemetery, a copy of the statue of the Infant Jesus of Prague, donated by the family to St. Benedict’s Church in 1957, and a picture frame and a small model of the Preston Hussy lion donated to the museum by John’s granddaughter, Ada Seidel Breinig in 1969.
John Oswald Weber’s son, also called John, became a barber. He learned his trade at the Terre Haute House, where his first customer was said to be Senator Voorhees. In 1906, the younger John opened his own barber shop in Union Station in Terre Haute. The Historical Society has photographs of John and his shop in the archives.
