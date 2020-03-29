Historical Treasure: Journey of a Terre Haute cyclist

It wasn’t the first Century run for Terre Haute cyclist, Fred Probst. Although eleven years had past since his 60th birthday race, Probst wasn’t going to let his fans down. It was July 1, 1917, and 71-year-old Probst was about to accept the Old Cycling Club Trophy for completing a 101.9 mile stretch on his high wheeler once again, on his birthday. Crossing the finish line in front of his cycle shop at 1406 Wabash Avenue, he was met by a great reception of all his friends and supporters. But, his proudest moment, without doubt, came as he hit the boost surging past cheering crowds and capped the 99th mile in 3:14.
In the corner of the 2nd floor at the Vigo County History Museum Schools and Sports exhibit, you’ll find an old metal bicycle with a large front wheel and a tiny-size wheel on the rear. By the looks of it you may find it hard to believe such a machine was capable of reaching high speeds, but this week’s Historical Treasure, the Probst trophy, situated at its side is a testament to the sport. The Old Cycling Club originated in 1884; at the height of the bicycling craze. Probst once described the bicycle as, “…a very effective formula for the cure of many human ills.” And during the late 1800’s into the turn of the Century Terre Haute had a strong cycling game in road and sprint races.
Often the smallest racer in the club, Fred Probst was admired by fans for his agility and speed. Born in Bavaria, Germany, the cyclist came to the U.S. with his parents, at the age of seven in 1853. In Aurora Indiana he learned the art of woodworking, becoming a skilled wood turner. The trade served him well throughout his life. In Terre Haute, Probst operated his framing and furniture businesses from several downtown locations. For a time he worked alongside Frank Fisbeck at Probst & Fisbeck Furniture Store where the pair also sold bicycles and tricycles. On his own Probst ran a shop at 672 Cherry Street. In 1896, before the five-story brick Rose Dispensary housed a drugstore, Probst’s bicycle shop was open for business on the ground floor.
Not far into the 20th Century, the old style of bicycle racing dwindled. Some racers dropped out as clubs became disorganized over political division and the overall evolution of the sport saw an end to the original ways. Eventually changes in the bicycle design and safety regulations led to a new wave in racing. However, the race goes on, it’ll never be quite like it was for Probst and others of his day.
