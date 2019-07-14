Historical Treasure: Hidden history and more

When searching for information on a subject, the Museum archives always offer an interesting collection of materials. Our Historical Treasure this week is such a collection of items on Allen Chapel—a 150 year anniversary program, cookbook, and pencil sketch along with countless articles and histories fill the file. The view in the sketch is likely familiar to anyone who travels on US Hwy 41. Allen Chapel, at 218 Crawford Street, is rich in historic significance to Terre Haute, the State of Indiana, and to the Midwest as a whole.
Bishop William Paul Quinn, of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, founded forty-seven mission churches in Indiana. Allen Chapel, established in 1837, was one of them. Named for Richard Allen, founder of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, Allen Chapel was the first black church in Terre Haute. The original building was a small white frame structure two blocks west of the current site. This small unpretentious building was a major stop on the Underground Railroad for runaway slaves making their way to Canada.
In 1845 Hiram Rhoads Revell opened a school for black children in the basement. At 25 cents per child per week, this school provided one of the first subscription and public schools for black children in the United States. People relocated to Terre Haute so that their children could attend this school. The first black high school graduate in Indiana was promoted from Allen Chapel grade school.
As the congregation increased, the original building became too small and a larger church was needed. Abolitionist Frederick Douglass came twice to speak and help raise funds for this cause. In 1870 the cornerstone was laid for the second Allen Chapel, a handsome structure built on the site of the present church. This was a major cultural center for many years until disaster struck.
During a severe storm outbreak on March 23, 1913 lightning struck the building burning it to the ground and leaving only the foundation. Determined to rebuild, services were held in tents as reconstruction began. The third Allen Chapel, the one we see today, opened the next year.
Allen Chapel also has the only tracker action organ left in Terre Haute. In 2009 it was awarded Historic Organ Citation from the Organ Historical Society. On September 5, 1975 the chapel itself was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Over the years the congregation dwindled and the chapel fell into disrepair, almost to the point of demolition. In 1997 The Friends of Allen Chapel group was formed to save this historic landmark. Earlier this year the Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology presented the Indiana Preservation Awards and The Friends of Allen Chapel received the Outstanding Grant-Assisted Rehabilitation Award.
