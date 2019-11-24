Historical Treasure: Helping the medicine go down

I’ve heard that the third grade students have loved the field trip tours to the Vigo County Historical Museum. Favorite exhibits include Haunted Legends, the Coca-Cola Bottle Story, and the pharmacy collection in the Education and Research Center. I guess this got me thinking about kids taking medicine, which was the starting point of this interesting, if somewhat circuitous, Historical Treasure.
It must’ve been around the time I had children of my own that I began noticing a growing variety of available flavors for over the counter and prescription medication. As if overnight vitamins were being sold as “gummy” chews. I remember thinking, ‘When did they start making medicine look and taste so much like candy?’
The answer to that question actually goes back much further than you might guess — back to a small rented shop in downtown Indianapolis where Colonel Eli Lilly opened his own medicinal laboratory in 1876. In an effort to change the way pharmaceuticals were manufactured and distributed, Lilly was dedicated to a product based on the best science of the times. He also aimed to change consumer attitudes toward medication. Eli Lilly and Company was the first to offer sugar coated tablets and fruit flavored suspensions.
In 1898 when the company was growing quickly, Eli Lilly passed away and operations were turned over to his son Josiah (J.K.) Lilly Sr. It was J.K. who took the business even further, expanding to larger facilities and new plants in cities such as: New York, Chicago, and New Orleans. It was also J.K. who launched a branch of Veterinary products and medications. This week’s Historical Treasure is a box of Veterinary Gelatin Capsules, likely from the 1920’s era, which holds 10 empty ½ ounce capsules.
The gelatin capsule, first sold in 1898, was perhaps Lilly’s greatest innovation. Its smooth oval shape was designed to be easier to swallow than previous powders and tablets. Claiming to “save temper, time, and trouble” Lilly’s gelatin capsules quickly became the company’s most popular product. So popular that they began a new facility capable of mass producing the capsules. Due to the gelatin’s intolerance to heat, Lilly constructed its first air conditioned plant in l913.
Interestingly it was around this time, in 1909, that Terre Haute got its very own Veterinary College. S.V. Ramsey DVM opened the Terre Haute Veterinary College at the northeast corner of Poplar and 3rd Street (currently the location of McDonalds). It boasted to be “the best equipped in the State for accommodation of sick horses, cattle, and dogs,” however, it closed in 1918.
