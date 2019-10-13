Historical Treasure: Guidebooks were an early Travel App?

I have yet to figure out how artifacts appear on my desk here at the Vigo County Historical Museum. Regardless, they find their way to my office and never disappoint me with the stories that they have to tell! For some time now, this week’s Historical Treasure has been waiting patiently on my desk for its turn in the limelight. I was planning to use it in one of the upcoming Coffee with the Curator programs, and I just couldn’t wait any longer.
Allow me to set the scene. In the 1920s, automobile travel was becoming very popular. On longer trips, automobile tourists needed a place to stay, and Auto Camps, or primitive roadside camping accommodations, became available. Soon motels (short for motor-hotels) were popping up, offering roadside rooms and better amenities.
Then, the Great Depression of the 1930s had many struggling to make ends meet. “Tourist Homes,” what some may consider an early form of the modern Bed & Breakfast, offered travelers affordable accommodations and provided households with additional income.
But these were private homes, and there wasn’t Google or Airbnb! How did travelers know where they would be welcome and find acceptable accommodations? The answer — Guidebooks.
Enter our Historical Treasure! (Ta-da!) This 1940 edition, presented by Silent-Nite Tourist Homes and Federal Hi-Way Homes, offered a listing of “Tourist Homes” in each state which met certain expectations and standards of the referral chain.
With no way for locally owned businesses to advertise nationally and no way for travelers to know what accommodations might be available in an area, guidebooks became quite common. You could consider them a “Travel app of the times.” They offered a means to advertise, and allowed travelers to find rooms and services they could rely on. The American Automobile Association (AAA) began offering guidebooks as early as 1917, and The Negro Motorist Green Book was published from 1936-1964 during Jim Crow laws of segregation.
To learn more or continue the conversation on this Historical Treasure (because I still have so much more to share), consider checking out our Coffee with the Curator programs, which will happen every Thursday at 11 a.m. when the Museum opens.
The Vigo County Historical Museum will open at the new History Center at 929 Wabash Avenue soon. Volunteer applications are being accepted. Follow Vigo County Historical Society and Museum on Facebook or join the mailing list online at www.vchsmuseum.org to stay up to date on the progress.
