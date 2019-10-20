Historical Treasure: From trash to treasure

The recent Birth Place of the Coca-Cola Bottle Festival inspired me to look through the Coca-Cola Bottle exhibit at the Vigo County Historical Museum for a Historical Treasure. As I have several pet frogs, it’s not unsurprising that this green glass frog sitting on a shelf caught my eye. As I began my research, I found that this little fellow shared another commonality with my interests. Over the years I’ve earned a reputation for collecting discarded goods from fellow coworkers and upcycling them into craft projects. This week’s Historical Treasure is upcycled work leftovers with quite the artistic expression.
Former employees of Midland Glass, (originally Root Glass Works) recall the extreme heat of working on the company’s “hot end.” That’s where the molten glass was manufactured — entering the furnace, reaching over 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit, and then formed into bottles. But, Coca-Cola bottles and Mason jars weren’t the only items forged by these craftsmen. At the end of a shift they would commonly use up the excess glass material making handmade sculptures like this green glass frog. Workers would take home handmade glass swans, ashtrays, and sometimes even rings to their sweethearts. That is, if they could get them off the belt before they were snatched up by their coworkers.
Many examples of these tiny sculptures can be found in homes around the Terre Haute area. Some of the pieces are of green glass, but most are formed from brown or amber tinted product.
Thanks to an assortment of these well-preserved glass sculptures, we are reminded that frugality was just as important to generations past. Those who struggled through and survived the Great Depression raised a resourceful generation — one reluctant to waste anything that could be made useful.
Whether it be the realization of a contour bottle from the image of a cocoa pod or the creative expression of glass workers after making those bottles, there’s no denying the enduring legacy of artistic design in our local history.
The Vigo County Historical Museum will open at the new History Center at 929 Wabash Avenue soon. Volunteer applications are being accepted. Follow Vigo County Historical Society and Museum on Facebook or join the mailing list online at www.vchsmuseum.org to stay up to date on the progress.
