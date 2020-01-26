Historical Treasure: Francis Vigo, an unsung Hoosier hero

In the Vigo County Courthouse belfry hangs a 2-ton bell, a gift to the citizens of Vigo County from a donor who played an important role in the Indiana Territory during and after the Revolutionary War. Vigo County was named in honor of this patriot in 1818. Our Historical Treasure this week is a replica of this bell, on display in the County History Exhibit at the Vigo County Historical Museum.
Born Giuseppe Maria Francesco Vigo in 1747 in Mondovì, Italy, Frances Vigo was a soldier of fortune, coming to America about 1772 as part of the Spanish Army stationed in New Orleans. His Italian surname is pronounced “VEE-goh.” He established a successful fur trading post in St. Louis, but at the outbreak of the Revolutionary War, he joined the American cause, traveled to Indiana as an informant for George Rogers Clark, and obtained military information on the British campaigns. He also provided financial support for Clark’s war expenses for which he was never compensated in his lifetime. Vigo’s knowledge of the Indiana and Northwest territories and his navigation of the Wabash, Mississippi and Ohio rivers made him invaluable to the war effort, in particular the retaking of Fort Sackville from the British and securing the Northwest Territory.
Following the Revolutionary War, Vigo resumed his fur trading business, and in 1801 he received a donation of land from the U.S. Congress to establish Jefferson Academy in Vincennes, now Vincennes University, and was named one of the original trustees. From 1790 to 1810, Vigo served in the Knox County, Indiana, militia earning the rank of Colonel, retiring at age 63 to live in Vincennes. In 1832 at age 85, Colonel Vigo traveled from Vincennes to Terre Haute and because of the royal welcome he received, he pledged $500 in his will to Vigo County for a courthouse bell. Vigo died in 1836 at age 89 in Vincennes with no blood-related descendants, but his estate was not awarded the compensation due him from the U.S. government until 39 years later in 1875. The courthouse bell was made in 1887 and inscribed as “Presented by Francis Vigo.”
Historical accounts describe Colonel Vigo as a man of integrity who lived modestly and patriotically. He is buried in the Greenlawn Cemetery in Vincennes, and there is a statue of him on the waterfront of the George Rogers Clark National Historical Park. As an Italian-American, Vigo was in many respects an unsung hero of the Revolutionary War and the settling of the Indiana frontier.
The Vigo County Historical Museum is now open. Visit the History Center of Vigo County at 929 Wabash Ave.
