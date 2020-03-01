Curtis Gilbert, an early, influential pioneer of Terre Haute. Like other’s brave enough to explore our developing county, Gilbert heeded the call to go west. His journey ended in 1815 in a sparsely populated, wilderness river and garrison village. He became a prominent figure in all public movements, quickly making a name for himself. This week’s Historical Treasure is one of Gilbert’s old, wooden wagons. The wagon used at his farms and orchards, is on display on the second floor of the Vigo County History Museum in the Vigo County Exhibit, reflecting the types of transportation used in the 1800s.
Curtis Gilbert was born in Middletown, Connecticut, in 1795, and achieving a teaching license at age 17, he made his way west on land and water, clerking and teaching school along the way. Arriving in Cincinnati, Ohio, he accepted a job with a trading company who sent him to Vincennes to transport trading goods up the Wabash River to Ft. Harrison. Gilbert had a license to trade with the Indian tribes at Raccoon Creek and Ft. Harrison, and he established a trading post near Ft. Harrison, living at the Fort for a time.
Ambitious and hardworking, Gilbert was a man of firsts: first and only commissioned postmaster at Fort Harrison and Terre Haute’s first postmaster; first Clerk of Vigo County, including duties of Auditor and Recorder, for 21 years. He built the first frame house in Terre Haute, housing the post office and court, and established the first Masonic Lodge chapter. He was the president of the Common Council and acting mayor, director and later president of the State Branch Bank in what is now Memorial Hall, and original trustee of the public library.
Gilbert owned extensive land east of Terre Haute and in Sugar Grove township and was an avid farmer with grain crops and orchards. Gilbert led the effort to drain Lost Creek, a swampy area he deemed unhealthy.
Fruitridge Avenue is named after Gilbert’s Fruit Ridge Farm. Gilbert married twice: his first wife and infant son died in 1821; he remarried in 1834 and had 10 children. In 1843 the Gilberts moved to their east side farm home at the site of the present Gilbert Park on Wabash Avenue.
Curtis Gilbert died in 1877 at age 83 at his daughter’s home in Florida. Upon his death, Gilbert was described as an “educated, independent, courteous gentleman, free from bias and prejudice.” He dedicated his life to community, government and business affairs.
The Vigo County Historical Museum is now open. Visit the History Center of Vigo County at 929 Wabash Ave. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Admission and Membership prices are available online at www.vchsmuseum.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.