Historical Treasure: Century Studio Camera greets guests

As guests of the Vigo County Historical Society Museum reach the top of the stairs on the second floor and enter the exhibit area, it is difficult to miss the Century Studio Camera. It is right there for visitors to enjoy.
The mechanics of the camera are simple, basically a light-tight box, with adjustable bellows for focus control, a glass lens, and a shutter release. The camera sits on a stand that is 49 inches tall and 26 inches wide.
The camera is a large artifact originally owned by well-known Indiana photographer George Graham Holloway. He used it in his photography studio on Wabash Avenue from 1900 to 1910. Holloway had a studio in Terre Haute at various locations from 1887 through the 1940s. He took portraits of notable area citizens including that of Eugene V. Debs, who used Holloway’s image in his 1900 presidential campaign.
This camera (circa 1900) is displayed in honor of James Hatch. He was an Indiana State University English professor for nearly 40 years known as an accomplished photographer as well as a documentary filmmaker and playwright. He has a photograph in the Swope Art Museum’s permanent collection and won many local photography awards. He also had a film in the American Film Festival.
At the time this camera was in use, photography was increasing in popularity, but not everyone was lucky enough to own a camera. It was a common experience to travel to professional studios to have portraits taken. Studio portraiture involved sitting or standing in a stiff position for, in some cases, several seconds. Images were all in black and white, with little of the contrast range we expect today. The earliest processes (Daguerreotypes and Tintypes) utilized metal plates that had been treated chemically so that they were sensitive to light and would yield an exposure that appeared to be a positive on the metal. As technology progressed, metal plates were replaced with light-sensitive glass plates or sheets of film that were inserted into a holder, which was inserted into the back of the camera after the lens was focused. The resulting image was a negative, which was then reversed onto a sheet of light-sensitive paper. Prints were the same size as the negative, at this time, there was no option to enlarge the image.
If guests look closely under the camera’s dark cloth, they can see an upside-down image. The image is projected through the lens to the ground glass. Guests to the museum are invited to look at the image projected on the ground glass and compare the experience with that of using a modern camera.
The Vigo County Historical Society Museum is currently and temporarily closed in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions. We appreciate your understanding during these unusual circumstances, and look forward to seeing you soon. Membership prices are available online at www.vchsmuseum.org.
