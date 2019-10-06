Historical Treasure: Buggy ride back in time

When you visit the new Vigo County Historical Museum, you can step back in time at the vintage automobile exhibit in the Greiner Wheels Gallery. However, standing in front of the automobiles, you will find our Historical Treasure of the week — a horse-drawn buggy. The buggy was the forerunner of the automobile, and the buggy’s coupe style cab was actually carried over in the first automobile designs. The settlement of America is the story of people constantly on the move. Horse-drawn vehicles such as the buggy were a primary means of transporting people and goods.
The buggy donated to the Vigo County History Museum is a “Rockaway” style, the first truly American designed buggy. First built in Jamaica, Long Island about 1830, this light, four-wheeled horse drawn carriage was very popular in the U.S. during the 19th and early 20th centuries, carrying two passengers and a driver. It was used for short trips in the area, with longer journeys taken in carriages or stagecoaches. The buggy is made of wood and metal with brass door handles, iron hinges and fittings. The driver’s seat was built into the body, with the standing top extending forward to protect the driver from inclement weather, a special feature of the Rockaway. In front of the driver’s metal foot rest is a panel of stitched leather which completed the front of the buggy and provided protection for the driver.
The main body of the buggy is the “coupe” style suspended on elliptical springs. The buggy was either open with flaps for doors or enclosed in glass, usually beveled, as the one in the Vigo County Historical Museum collection. The buggy has no back window glass, but a strap above the back window indicates a canvas flap was used. Wood extensions, called mudguards or splashes, are mounted above the rear wheels. The buggy wheels are spoke-type with an iron channel filled with hard rubber. The seats in front and back are bench style, and although missing, the seat cushions would have probably been upholstered leather. Two brackets mounted in front on either side of the driver held light fixtures, fueled by oils, candles or gas, which allowed the buggy to be seen by other vehicles in night travel.
Buggies have been immortalized in movies, songs and stories. Who can forget “Surrey with the Fringe on Top”; buggies in “Gone With the Wind”; the country doctor’s distinct black buggy; and buggies parked around the little village church on Sundays. Visit the Vigo County Historical Museum to view this wonderful Historical Treasure.
The Vigo County Historical Museum will open at the new History Center at 929 Wabash Avenue soon. Volunteer applications are being accepted. Follow Vigo County Historical Society and Museum on Facebook or join the mailing list online at www.vchsmuseum.org to stay up to date on the progress.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.