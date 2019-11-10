Historical Treasure: Bottle of castor oil from Terre Haute drug store

The other day another treasure appeared on my desk at the Vigo County Historical Museum. Before I could add it to the Pharmacy exhibit in the Education and Research area, I had some questions I needed answers to. Fortunately for me, volunteer Randy Padgett did much of the digging and research. Allow me to share with you about this week’s Historical Treasure: a small glass bottle of Castor Oil from Harvey Greenwood Drugs, recently donated by Cindy Rothrock.
First of all, I wanted to know a bit more about castor oil. In my last batch of homemade soap I needed a fair quantity of castor oil…more than the 4 oz. container that was available at the local pharmacy. Why is it in the pharmacy?
Castor oil is derived from the castor bean, and written records from as early as 1550 BC attest to its use. Medicinally, castor oil has long been known as an effective laxative, though the wives’ tales of it being good to induce labor or reduce cysts and cure cancer are not supported by modern scientific research.
Secondly, and more locally, what and where was Harvey Greenwood Drugs? The bottle shows a telephone number and generically says North Terre Haute. We soon discovered that North Terre Haute wasn’t located in the City Directories of the time…too far outside of city limits. With the help of some old newspaper ads found at the Vigo County Public Library, we were able to learn more.
Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Greenwood opened Greenwood Drugs in 1958. The store carried a variety of items including jewelry, cosmetics, cologne, toys, pipes, cigars, games, shaving kits, boxed candy and stationery. As their Christmas advertisement from 1962 states, they carried “everything to make the recipient glow with the knowledge that he or she is ‘pretty special.’”
Additionally, Mr. Greenwood himself was the pharmacist. He guaranteed to fill prescriptions “accurately, carefully, and with first quality drugs.” The store itself was located at 3148 Lafayette Avenue.
