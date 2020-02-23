“… and she went her way, a charnel-house of beaks and claws and bones and feathers and glass eyes upon her fatuous head.” Celia Laighton Thaxter, -“Women’s Heartlessness” (an 1886 article in the Audubon Society publication)
To stroll through the Textile and Clothing Exhibit at the Vigo County History Museum is like browsing Terre Haute’s high fashion shops of yesteryear.
Today’s artifact is a Victorian women’s walking hat, ca. 1880s-90s. The piece immediately called to mind Marie Antoinette’s live bird-in-a-cage hairdo. Upon my realization that the crow topping the hat was not merely a museum prop designed to champion our Hautean heritage, but was actually part of the garment, I had to learn more.
During the second half of the 19th Century, women’s hats existed for most every occasion, spurring a great expansion of the millinery (hat-making) trade. As a result of changing hairstyles in the 1860s, women’s hats began to shrink from the former, large-brimmed bonnets of straw, silk or velvet, with felt hats rising in popularity. The most common hat trimmings of the day included ribbon, artificial flowers and fruit, and real feathers. By the 1880s, entire stuffed birds were being used for women’s hat ornamentation.
The jump from feather trimmings to whole dead bird trimmings seems incomprehensible today. In 1886, it was estimated that 5 million birds were harvested annually to support the millinery trade. Bird feathers and skins were often valued at twice their weight in gold, thus even the general population participated in the murder of birds. This bloodthirst for feathers led to the formation of early conservationist groups, such as the 1880s Society for Abolishing the Wearing of Birds, and later spawned wildlife and migratory bird protective acts.
After reading an article describing a plume hunter’s ghastly rampage, Boston socialite, Harriet Lawrence Hemenway, enlisted the help of her cousin, Minna B. Hall, to awaken public sympathy to the brutality of plume hunting. They began holding tea parties and invited other women of society. Once in attendance, the women were educated about the feather trend’s detrimental impact on America’s bird populations, and were then pressured to forego the wearing of feathers. Group membership quickly rose to 900, thus establishing the first state chapter of the Audubon Society, named after, naturalist and bird painter, John James Audubon.
Until the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918 was passed, essentially ending the common practice of using feathers and birds for ornamentation, no unprotected bird was safe.
