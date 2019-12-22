Historical Treasure: Beloved Brother of the White Rats of Vaudeville

The Historic Hauteans exhibit at the Vigo County Historical Museum has many stories to tell. Visitors can learn about the lives of some of our town’s most influential characters; including that of the composer of our state song — Paul Dresser. When you visit, you’ll find the giant-sized print of Paul Dresser dominates the room. No smaller frame would grant him dignity nor justly memorialize his contribution to our history.
In the lower corner a descriptive note recognizes the subject as “Our Beloved Brother.” It claims to be one of the few photographs of Dresser, and it was displayed in the clubhouse of the White Rats Vaudeville Association in New York City before it was donated to Theodore Dreiser, American novelist and brother of Paul Dresser.
This week’s Historical Treasure is a small pin of a white rat, attached to the photographed man’s lapel. Although most famous for his songwriting and the nationally acclaimed “On the Banks of the Wabash, Far Away,” Dresser was deeply devoted and equally successful as a Vaudeville stage performer. When he first left Terre Haute at the age of 16, it was in pursuit of a traveling act that led him to perform on various roadside stages in Evansville, Chicago and New York.
At a time in history remembered for engaging and lively entertainment, there was a countering dark and abusive side to the performance industry. Actors were often mistreated, unpaid, and left to the mercy of theater managers. Until a gathering of men led by George Fuller Golden agreed to organize a fraternal union. They would call themselves The White Rats.
The White Rats fought for the stability of their profession, for theatrical standards in the industry, and to distinguish themselves as professionals, acting individually and not governed by theater managers. Naturally they faced much opposition. At times they were ridiculed as being agitators for striking against their oppressors and were barred from many theater stages.
Considering Paul Dresser’s generous nature and tendency to lavish money on his friends, family and anyone whom he thought needed it, we can suspect he was a great financial supporter of the White Rats Union. With the backing of the American Federation of Labor, the union carried on for 30 years.
In the end Vaudeville’s demise was inevitable. November of 1930 the AFL officially closed the charter after directors of the White Rats voted unanimously to disband the organization. Membership was down, and the industry was changing. With all its glamor and vitality, theater as it was known in those days would soon be lost into obscurity. However, this White Rats Pin still attests to not only Dresser’s glory days, but also that of the vaudevillian stage and those who joined together for fair treatment.
The Vigo County Historical Museum is now open! Visit the History Center of Vigo County at 929 Wabash Avenue. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Admission and Membership prices are available online at www.vchsmuseum.org.
