Historical Treasure: Banking in 1853

If anyone plans on buying a large, expensive item or conduct in a big business deal today, they will probably use a credit or debit card. That would be the safest and fastest way to carry out their transaction. Today’s Historical Treasure shows us that big financial transactions done in 1853 were much different.
While volunteering in the archives of the History Center this winter, I came across a transaction made between two banks. They were the State Bank in Indianapolis and the State Bank, Terre Haute branch. In the Vigo County Historical Museum archives we have two documents that show how large business deals were done in 1853.
One document is an undated introductory letter from Mr. Th. H. Sharps, an officer at the Indianapolis branch to Mr. W. R. McKien who might’ve been the cashier at the Terre Haute branch. Mr. Sharps is informing Mr. McKien of two men who were traveling to Terre Haute. They were cattle dealers and they needed a sum of money.
As a former banker myself, and having experience in how this would take place in modern times, the transaction seemed quite informal. Using a plain sheet of paper, not paper with a letterhead like we would use today, Mr. Sharps had each man sign his name to prove his identity to Mr. McKien. Keep in mind they didn’t have a driver’s license or ID in those times. The men signed in random places on the page. Mr. Sharps wasn’t deterred by this, he simply wrote his note around the signatures.
The two men were Daniel O’Herskill and John or Joshua Nedrick. (Seeing old documents like these and trying to decipher the handwriting is always a challenge.)
Mr. O’Herskill requested $2,000.00 and Mr. Nedrick- $3000.00. The final message was that Mr. Sharps would send the reimbursement by the American Express Co.
When Mr. Nedrick came for his money on March 1, 1853, he wrote out a receipt which is the second document in our file. Seven weeks later, on April 20, Mr. O’Herskill scrawled out a receipt for his share on the bottom of Mr. Sharp’s note.
The span of time between the arrivals of the cattle dealers nudged my fertile imagination. Did one take the stage and the other, the train? Whatever the reason for the lapse in time, they surely felt safer not having to carry so much cash in case of a robbery, or even facing a gun. Today, if we fall victim to online banking fraud, we may lose our assets, but most likely, not our life.
The Vigo County Historical Society Museum is currently and temporarily closed in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions. We appreciate your understanding during these unusual circumstances, and look forward to seeing you soon. Membership prices are still available online at www.vchsmuseum.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.