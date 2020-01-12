Historical Treasure: Anna Cary’s Diploma from the Arens Conservatory of Music

Today’s Historical Treasure is Anna Cary’s diploma from the Arens Conservatory of Music awarded on June 13, 1912, for “Expression” which now hangs in the Vigo County Historical Society Museum’s Arts & Entertainment Exhibit currently featuring local music history. There is a story behind both Anna and the school she attended.
Anny Cary was Mrs. Anna Dix Cary who was born and raised on a farm near Sullivan and came to Terre Haute around 1901 with her husband, William, who was a fireman.
She lived at 1614 S. 7th St. In 1912, Anna received special attention from Susan W. Ball, Terre Haute journalist and early advocate for women’s rights who featured Anna in her “Women’s World” section of the Terre Haute Saturday Spectator as a woman who managed to break free from the expected life for women of her day, marriage and raising children, by attending Arens Conservatory in adulthood (Anna was 50 when she received the diploma displayed in the museum) and earning two diplomas.
Her training allowed Anna to perform readings and musical monologues in several venues in Terre Haute including Garfield High School and in Pensacola, Florida, when she was there visiting relatives. She also gave lessons at her house.
One of her specialties involved a James Whitcomb Riley poem set to music which she sometimes performed with Gladys Gray, a piano teacher who lived on South 7th St.
The Arens Conservatory of Music was incorporated in 1907 and located at 666-668 Ohio St. Its director, Ludolph Arens, was born in Germany.
He received his musical education and became a naturalized American citizen in Ohio before coming to Terre Haute with his first wife, Jeannette.
Arens Conservatory operated until 1913, when Ludolph divorced Jeanette and married his second wife, Marguerite. Ludolph and Marguerite then left Terre Haute, and he taught at the Lawrence (Wisconsin) Conservatory of Music.
In 1923, he established the Arens Art Colony in Wisconsin, perhaps the first summer camp for youth devoted to serious musical training. Ludolph’s grandson, Fritz Stansell, inspired by his grandfather’s camp, eventually established the Blue Lakes Fine Art Camp which is still in operation.
During the seven years it was open, the Arens Conservatory of Music had a big impact on the local music scene. Several people in town studied there, and its alumni and former faculty continued the tradition of musical study after the school closed.
The class of 1913 formed a club to keep music going in town. One of the Conservatory’s former teachers, Amela Meyer, was the organist at St. Stephens Church and gave private lessons at her home at 1419 Eagle St.
She also performed in a variety of venues around town, and was on the program for a performance at St. Mary-of-the-Woods as late as 1939. In August of 1913, right after Ludolph’s second marriage, the Terre Haute papers noted his first wife, Jeannette was visiting Amela. After the divorce, Jeanette had moved back to Ohio with her daughter to live with her parents.
Other local music teachers proudly proclaimed their status as Arens graduates in newspaper ads offering their services even after the school had closed. Anna Cary told Susan Ball that her two diplomas from Arens were her most-prized possessions. When her teacher at the Conservatory, Leonard Nattkeraper, left for a better job in California, he told Anna to never give up on her pursuit of music and performance or feel discouraged because she was older than other students. Anna died in 1934, no doubt still remembering her time at Arens and Mr. Nattkeraper’s advice.
She is buried in Highland Lawn Cemetery in Terre Haute alongside her husband, William, who died three years later.
