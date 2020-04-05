Many famous local faces are featured in the 2nd floor gallery of Historic Hauteans exhibit at the Vigo County Historical Museum. Yet, perhaps among the most striking is that of Terre Haute’s star of stage and screen, actress Valeska Suratt. This week’s Historical Treasure is her publicity photo taken by Brooklyn photographer, Joseph Hall.
Valeska was in five Broadway shows altogether and eleven silent movies in addition to her time in Vaudeville. She was a staple of the New York press, both a Gibson Girl and a Vamp, two famous personifications of women in early twentieth-century America. Valeska moved to Terre Haute from Owensville, Ind., with her family when she was about five.
One of Valeska’s most famous appeals was her clothes, especially her hats. She was the creative force behind her 1911 Broadway show, The Red Rose, which featured many of her costume designs. In a Terre Haute performance of the show she was joined on stage by her sister Leah.
Valeska’s early days in Vaudeville and on Broadway also featured a fair amount of risqué behavior on stage. She and Billy found themselves explaining to a New York magistrate why their show was not violating Sunday laws, her show, The Girl with the Whooping Cough, was shut down after only one month by the mayor of New York for its salacious content, and in 1907 Valeska tried to tear the clothes off of another girl who appeared on stage wearing the same dress.
Valeska stayed connected to Terre Haute throughout her career, purchasing a house at 1634 North 9th street, and in 1914 she opened a hat shop on North 7th. During her visits she performed at several Terre Haute theaters.
Local newspapers noted when she came to visit or went on vacation with her family, and her sister recalled her going to Kaufman’s Grocery and buying candy and tobacco to take out to the poor farm when she was home.
At least one of those visits home included New York millionaire, Robert Mackay, an admirer and financial backer of Valeska’s and part of her sometimes scandalous, personal and professional life in New York.
By the late 1920s, Valeska was no longer in the spotlight. She lived out the rest of her life quietly, first in New York, and eventually in Washington, D.C. where she died in a home in 1962.
Her sister was at pains to point out that it was not a home for retired actresses. Valeska found such places depressing and avoided them at all costs. Her ashes are were interned in Highland Lawn Cemetery in Terre Haute alongside the grave of her mother, Anna.
The Vigo County Historical Society Museum is currently and temporarily closed in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions. We appreciate your understanding during these unusual circumstances, and look forward to seeing you soon. Membership prices are still available online at www.vchsmuseum.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.