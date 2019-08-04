Historical Treasure: A tradition on school pride not forgotten

Each year it seems the summer break is shorter than the one before. It’s “Back to School” time and no doubt for many Wabash Valley kids, the occasion comes too soon.
For many alumni of Indiana high schools, the first day back to school meant wearing a freshly painted, new pair of yellow corduroy pants or “Senior Cords.” Seniors weren’t the only class to wear cords, but each had their own assigned color of fabric. Seniors wore yellow, juniors had light blue, sophomores were pink, and freshmen wore green. Only seniors were allowed to paint or decorate their cords.
Senior cord pants and later skirts were embellished with school names, graduation year, paintings of cultural icons and popular sayings. Wearing cords was not just a passing fad, but rather a means of expressing one’s social identity and school pride.
This week’s Historical Treasure is a pair of cords worn by every senior class president of Garfield High School from 1947 to 1967. They will be on display in the Schools and Sports Exhibit at the Vigo County Historical Museum when it opens later this year.
Although the exact origin of this tradition isn’t known, the cord phenomena seems to be limited to Indiana. Some historians believe it likely began when a skein of yellow corduroy in a shop window caught the eye of a couple Purdue University students in 1904. According to the legend, the two had a pair of pants made from the fabric. They were so admired by other classmates that the fad quickly gained popularity and by the next year had become the official pants for seniors.
Many Terre Haute alumni remember the end of senior cords about the time high schools were consolidated. Perhaps out of fear of division among students, they were not permitted to wear cords from their previous schools. Eventually the tradition dissolved, but several cords can be seen on display at the Historical Museum — the well preserved threads a testament to the memories of their spirited generation.
The Vigo County Historical Museum will open at the new History Center at 929 Wabash Avenue this summer. Volunteer applications are now being accepted. Follow Vigo County Historical Society and Museum on Facebook or join the mailing list online at www.vchsmuseum.org to stay up to date on the progress.
