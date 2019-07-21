Historical Treasure: A small deadly object changed the course of the Civil War

Currently I’m reading a book on the Civil War. I’ve been fascinated by this deadly conflict in our country’s history for as long as I can remember and have been reading about it for nearly two decades. Our Historical Treasure this week is a type of bullet that would have been used during that war over 150 years ago. It will be on display in the Tours of Duty exhibit at the Vigo County Historical Museum when it opens later this summer.
During the Civil War there were many different types of ammunition used because of the variety of weapons used by both the North and the South, but the most popular and widely used bullet was the Minié ball. There were two billion of these bullets produced by the Union.
This bullet had devastating effects.
The Minié ball was designed and perfected by a Frenchman named Claude-Etienne Minié in 1846, but I highly doubt that he knew the damage that this object would cause. This bullet was used prominently in the Crimean War and the American Civil War, 1853 to 1856 and 1861 to 1865, respectively. It was brought to use in the U.S. by Jefferson Davis. During the Civil War this bullet was used by Union and Confederate soldiers. The Minié Ball inflicted damage to the human body unimagined before, ultimately causing thousands of amputations. One of the main reasons this bullet was so deadly was that when it hit its target it left a hole the size of a thumb. If it exited, it left a hole the size of a fist. This small conical lead bullet is estimated to have caused over 100,000 deaths during the American Civil War, but the bullet alone is not the sole factor for the high casualty rate. It was a combination of the long thin lines that soldiers used in formation, the variety of weapons used, and the deadliest of all factors of the war, disease.
When the Vigo County Historical Museum opens later this summer, you’ll be able to see several of these bullets for yourself, along with some of the weapons that were used during the War between the States. Maybe you will even stop and wonder, as I do when visiting museums, what it was truly like during this dark time in our nation’s history for those who lived it.
The Vigo County Historical Museum will open at the new History Center at 929 Wabash Avenue this summer. Volunteer applications are now being accepted. Follow Vigo County Historical Society and Museum on Facebook or join the mailing list online at www.vchsmuseum.org to stay up to date on the progress.
