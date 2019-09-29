Historical Treasure: A river runs through it

One of the most frequently asked questions I heard as an archaeologist was: How do you know where to find archaeological sites? I would respond with a question: Have you ever been camping? People chose to pitch tents, build homes, assemble in villages, create towns, and construct large cities all over the world based on the same criteria.
Nice, flat land — because you don’t want to live on a slope. Well drained soils – because you don’t want to live in a swamp. Adjacent to a clean source of water – because we need water to survive. These are the same things that drew settlers here to the high ground on the banks of the Wabash.
Rivers served as both pantries and highways. As you move across the landscape, rivers always provide the basic necessities. Food in the form of fish, mollusks, edible water plants, and the wild game drawn to these natural storehouses.
Rivers are the most reliable ways to travel, navigable by boat and adjacent footpaths. The Wabash River brought the first European explorers and the earliest settlers to Vigo County.
The vital Wabash River is the focus of an excellent exhibit at the Vigo County Historical Museum where you can see both ecofacts (display featuring creatures that inhabit the river) as well as artifacts.
Our Historical Treasure this week is located in this exhibit — a piece of the Old Wagon Bridge which crossed the Wabash River. A drawbridge constructed in 1864, the Old Wagon Bridge saw cattle drives and horse-drawn carriages cross over, and steamboats go under, its span.
This bridge was dismantled in 1904, and a piece of the floor was kept and turned into this beautiful relic.
On the front of the souvenir wood is a picture of the Old Wagon Bridge. The keepsake is carved with the year 1904 on the back with an inscription that reads “This is a piece of the old Wabash River Bridge floor at Terre Haute, Indiana. Made bie Tira Stewart in 1904.”
According to the 1904 City Directory, Tira Stewart was a bartender at Frank J. Peterman saloon and lived at the south end of Water Street.
Replacing the Old Wagon Bridge was a concrete, stone and steel bridge that stood from 1905 until 1992; a salvaged piece of this bridge is also available to inspect in the exhibit.
When you visit the Vigo County Historical Museum, be sure to have a look at the towers displaying a vivid pictorial history of all of the bridges that have spanned the Wabash River as you reflect on its importance in our county’s history.
The Vigo County Historical Museum will open at the new History Center at 929 Wabash Avenue soon. Volunteer applications are being accepted. Follow Vigo County Historical Society and Museum on Facebook or join the mailing list online at www.vchsmuseum.org to stay up to date on the progress.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.