Historical Treasure: A fragile view into the past

Today with the convenience of modern cell phones you can take a picture in a flash. But capturing memories on film wasn’t always such a speedy process. Prior to the development of clear plastic film, images were exposed on fragile sheets of glass. From the glass negatives, several copies of an image could be reproduced on photo paper without losing any of the picture quality. This week’s Historical Treasure is a box of Stanley dry plate glass negatives from the Vigo County Historical Museum archives. A box like this held a dozen plates, and they were available in a variety of sizes.
There were two types of glass plate negatives: wet and dry. Collodion wet plates had a light sensitive emulsion of silver salts that was hand coated on a glass plate. Silver gelatin dry plates were created by Dr. Richard L. Mattox. These were made of thinner glass and while more fragile were easier to transport.
During a time of great photographic strides, Francis Edgar Stanley developed his own formula for coating dry plates. He and his twin brother, Freeland, established the Stanley Dry Plate Company in 1884. The business originated in Maine, but quickly expanded and eventually moved to Newton, Massachusetts. Within a couple years they patented their own coating machine capable of coating one plate per second.
For the Stanley twins, innovation seemed to flow through their veins. From an early age the pair showed a great aptitude for invention and success. Not only did they make huge strides in film advancement, they also established the first manufacturing plant for the commercial production of violins and later the Stanley “Steamer” a steam powered wagon destined to lead the steam car industry.
When the twins became focused on the steam automobile, they sold the dry plate business to George Eastman of Kodak. Eastman eventually sold to what is now Dupont where the glass plates were produced until the 1960’s.
Over time preservation of these delicate memories has proven to be a challenge. However, many historians and photographic enthusiasts have discovered ways to digitize the images. With a gentle manor and proper handling, we can look forward to keeping these treasures around for generations.
The Vigo County Historical Museum will open at the new History Center at 929 Wabash Avenue this summer. Volunteer applications are now being accepted. Follow Vigo County Historical Society and Museum on Facebook or join the mailing list online at www.vchsmuseum.org to stay up to date on the progress.
