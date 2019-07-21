Born in Mason County, Ky., on Oct. 20, 1820, Thomas Henry Nelson is the only member of Terre Hate’s vaunted “Big Five of the 1890s” interred in Woodlawn Cemetery. He also may be the least well known. The other four – William Riley McKeen, William E. McLean, Col. Richard W. Thompson and Daniel W. Voorhees – are buried in Highland Lawn Cemetery.
The son of a Kentucky physician, Nelson married Elizabeth, the daughter of Mason County Clerk Marshall Key and an elementary student of Harriet Beecher Stowe. During Elizabeth’s youth, Harriet Beecher visited the Key home and watched a slave auction. When the couple relocated to Rockville, Ind., in 1844, Nelson’s impact was significant. Already a spellbinding orator at age 23, he was chosen the Whigs’ Congressional nominee though he later withdrew in favor of Col. Thompson.
Two years later the family relocated to 7th and Chestnut streets in Terre Haute. Nelson had few peers as a trial lawyer. Joseph Gurney Cannon, a 23-term Illinois congressman and Speaker of the House from 1903 to 1911, often trekked to Parke County just to watch Nelson “perform.” Nelson became a legal adviser to Cannon’s father, Dr. Horace Cannon. At dawn on June 13, 1849, Nelson and fellow Terre Haute attorney Abram A. Hammond boarded a stagecoach to attend a Whig rally at the Browning Hotel in Indianapolis. A lanky man in a well-worn suit and a cheap palm hat was sprawled over both seats. The unsophisticated chap profusely apologized when Hammond gibed him.
Hammond and Nelson dazzled their naïve companion with polished lexicon during the all-day trip. When the stage stopped for lunch, the man seemed humbled by the invitation to join them. As the conversation focused on what was known as the Great Comet of 1849, the stranger sought enlightened opinions. With a somber frown and tongue-in-cheek, Nelson predicted that the Earth “would leave its orbit and follow the darned thing off.”
At the Indianapolis hotel, the Terre Haute lawyers bid adieu to the gangly man to freshen up for the evening reception. Upon arriving on the hotel portico, Nelson observed prominent politicians gathering around a tall man telling jokes. Their focus was the unworldly stagecoach traveler. Nelson inquired as to the man’s identity.
“Oh, that’s Mr. Lincoln,” said landlord Edmond Browning. “Abraham Lincoln, a former Illinois congressman.”
Lincoln was traveling to the nation’s capital to lobby President Zachary Taylor to become U.S. Land Office Commissioner, a post previously held by Terre Hauteans James Whitcomb, Elisha Mills Huntington and Thomas Holdsworth Blake. Lincoln was crushed when Justin Butterfield received the appointment. The stagecoach encounter evolved into a friendship that altered Nelson’s life. Hammond avoided Lincoln in embarrassment, even after joining Nelson in a Terre Haute law partnership in June 1855, being elected lieutenant governor and becoming Indiana’s 12th governor in 1860.
Nelson was instrumental in placing Republican Oliver P. Morton, as lieutenant governor, in a position to become Indiana’s 14th governor on Jan. 16, 1861.
Soon after Lincoln was elected president in 1860, he appointed Nelson U.S. Minister to Chile. But he did not let Nelson forget their first meeting. Before the Nelsons departed for Santiago, where they resided from 1861 to 1866, the president engaged his new envoy in an earnest discourse about international affairs. Lincoln interrupted their conversation to query: “Do you really think, Nelson, that the world is going to follow that darned thing off?”
The move to Santiago allowed the Nelsons to elude reminders of infant daughter Helen’s death in 1859, 6-year old Thomas Jr.’s death in 1860 and his election loss to Voorhees. Minister Nelson promptly impressed Chilean President Jose Joaquin Perez. Meanwhile, younger brother William “Bull” Nelson, a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Navy, joined the Union army, emerging as a brigadier general and decorated commander of the Army of Kentucky at Shiloh. On Sept. 29, 1862, Gen. Nelson was shot and killed by Indiana-born Gen. Jefferson Columbus Davis (no relation to the president of the Confederacy), a subordinate, at the Galt House in Louisville. It was among the most publicized and dramatic events of the Civil War.
The news of Bull Nelson’s tragic death was not received in Santiago for several weeks.
“We have just received the sad news of my dear Uncle William’s death,” wrote 17-year old Mary Nelson in a letter to Terre Haute chum Maggie Preston. “We have not heard yet how it occurred; the dispatch only said he was killed by J.C. Davis. Oh, I shall hate that man and all connected with him from this day until the end.”
Gen. Davis was never court-martialed for the homicide, serving with distinction later in the war. A dreadful fire on Dec. 8, 1963 that engulfed the Church of the Companies in Santiago transformed Ambassador Nelson into a national idol. He fearlessly risked his life to save trapped victims. Despite his heroic efforts, more than 2,400 people, mostly young women, perished in what is still considered the deadliest inferno in the Western Hemisphere.
Nelson’s adroit diplomacy during Spain’s bid to forcefully reclaim its former Latin American empire between 1863 and 1866 was featured in “The Last Conquistadores,” by historian William C. Davis. Nelson resigned March 12, 1866 but continued to counsel Presidents Johnson and Grant on Latin American affairs. Troubled by Benito Juarez’s unstable Mexican government, President Grant implored Nelson to become U.S. ambassador to Mexico. Reluctantly, in 1869, he accepted. Tragedy followed. On March 22, 1872, Elizabeth Nelson died suddenly in Maltrata, Mexico. Nelson tendered his resignation but it was ignored for nearly a year while the president sought a successor for what Grant called “the consummate diplomat.” Nelson and his youngest daughter Lizzie ultimately returned to Terre Haute which each Oct. 20 celebrated “Col. Nelson’s 39th Birthday.”
Soon after Lizzie died at age 19 on Sept. 25, 1885, Nelson moved to McKeen Block. Thomas Henry died at age 75 on March 14, 1896.
The former Marshall Key residence in Washington, Ky., is now known as the Harriet Beecher Stowe Freedom to Slavery Museum.
