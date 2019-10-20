Few families in the early history of Clay County, Indiana, were more dynamic than Martin H. Kennedy and his progeny.
The son of William and Sarah (Russell) Kennedy, Martin was born in Pittsburgh, spent several years of his childhood in Cincinnati and, after his marriage to Susan Rawlings, settled in Sugar Creek Township of Parke County.
It was there, on Jan. 6, 1837, that Susan gave birth to Silas, the first of the couple’s nine children.
In 1845, Martin and Susan acquired several hundred acres of virgin timberland and moved the family to Clay County.
On Sept. 28, 1856, Martin recorded the original plat of Center Point, consisting of 16 lots and two streets. He had a vision that Center Point, situated in a picturesque area near the center of the county, might some day become the Clay County seat.
In 1858, Kennedy founded a saw mill north of the village in a three-story frame structure on Main Street.
The following year, with help from Silas, an 1858 graduate of Wabash College, Martin built a woolen factory in Center Point. Later that year, Silas married Sarah Hayes.
Meanwhile, Martin amended the original plat of Center Point to add 56 additional lots. In due time, most of those lots boasted residential dwellings and the new community flourished.
Soon after the commencement of the Civil War, Silas -- probably with assistance from one or two brothers -- relocated the Kennedy Woolen Mill to Terre Haute. The move was stimulated by a government contract Silas secured to make Union Army field blankets.
Though not ornate, the Vigo Woolen Mill was four stories tall with 46.5 front feet on Wabash Ave. and 182.5 feet along the railroad. It was located on the east side of the Wabash & Erie Canal at Tenth Street.
Lemuel was the second son of Martin and Susan Kennedy. Porter was the third Kennedy brother while Lincoln and Webster were fourth and fifth.
Silas and Sarah Kennedy and their family resided at the southwest corner of Eighth and Swan streets.
The Kennedy Mill was not the first woolen mill in Terre Haute. In 1854, George F. Ellis founded the Wabash Woolen Mill at First and Walnut streets. After the war, the Kennedy and Ellis mills specialized in the manufacture of jeans, tweeds and flannels.
In June 1870, the Kennedy mill announced that it was producing one million pounds of wool products annually.
Natural disasters were a frequent problem. Emigrant Charles Zimmerman, founder of the Stahl-Urban Co. of Terre Haute, secured his first local garment making job in 1866. A few months after he accepted employment, the mill burned.
In about 1870, James Burt and William Riley McKeen joined Martin Kennedy as principals in the Vigo Woolen Mill.
Silas and Sarah Kennedy eventually chose to move to Greeley, Col., but maintained their residence at Eighth and Swan streets until 1874. Silas founded a wholesale notions business in Terre Haute
On Feb. 24, 1874, Uriah Jeffers (for many years the owner of a wholesale notions business with Elisha Havens) became manager of Vigo Woolen Mill. Meanwhile, in 1878 Jeffers became the sole owner of the mill.
Jeffers later became the superintendent of Terre Haute’s famous Four Cornered Track and is given credit for establishing its worldwide renown.
By 1873, Silas was a trustee of Union Colony of Colorado, known as “The Greeley Colony,” founded by Nathan Meeker, Indian agent at the White River Ute Indian reservation. Silas became Meeker’s bondsman.
On Sept. 29, 1879, the Ute nation rebelled against the agency. Meeker and ten other male employees were killed, the agency was destroyed and the employees’ wives and children were captured. The event, now known as “The Meeker Massacre,” marked the beginning of what is referred to as “The Ute War.”
Silas also was involved in founding the Union Bank of Greeley in 1877.
In 1879, Silas and Sarah, who raised six children, sold their business interests in Greeley and relocated in Denver to start Crescent Flour Mills, the largest mill of its kind in Colorado. Among its popular brand names was Pike’s Peak Flour.
Silas was active in civic affairs, serving on the Denver school board for six years and as president for two years. He also was an officer in a bank in North Denver.
Between 1884 and 1901, he devoted much of his time to mining, developing the Smuggler’s Silver Mine of Telluride, Col., and the Golden Fleece Mine of Lake City.
In 1889, the Kennedys built an elegant home at 2709 Boulevard F in Denver and a summer residence known as “Eagle Eyrie” in Estes Park.
