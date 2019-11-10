The local chapter of the Business Women’s Federation of Terre Haute was organized more than 100 years ago on Feb. 6, 1919.
The organizers consisted of business women in virtually all lines of employment as well as owners of various businesses.
The initial membership consisted of stenographers, clerks, teachers, doctors, nurses, a meat cutter, undertaker, newspaper writers and editors and accountants.
Early meetings were held at the Chamber of Commerce building. After considerable discussion and voting, the group decided to adopt the name “Business Women’s Federation” and elected Mable (Mrs. Charles) Curry the first president.
Mrs. Charles Streeter was elected vice president, Edith Bernheimer secretary and Emma May treasurer.
Soon afterward, “the club,” which it was referred to as, affiliated with the Women’s Association of Commerce, a national organization headed by Florence King of Chicago as president.
After several meetings in the Chamber of Commerce building, the group concluded that a clubhouse was preferable as compared to a commercial structure. Herman Hulman, Jr. clinched the deal by offering to give the Hulman residence at 657 Ohio St. to the group.
The parties eventually settled upon a nominal monthly rent figure.
Club members purchased furniture and received donations of cash and furniture. Within a year, the interior was cozy and attractive.
Emma May was elected the second president of the group and she was responsible for putting together two elaborate banquets held in the ballroom of the Hotel Deming. Entertainment of the highest order was offered. Susan W. Ball was the moving spirit of a banquet intended for newspaper women.
In the early 1920s the Hulman residence was torn down and Ms. May opened a tea room, which proved to be profitable. May and her assistants created several unique dinners and luncheons for the public.
In one instance May and company created a “Made in Terre Haute” dinner, at which everything offered was made in Terre Haute.
The unique dinners added to the club treasury and the reputations of dinner sponsors Eva Allen, Edith Bernheimer, Hazel Boyd, Opal Eckhoff, Lena Stahl, Anna Steinmahl, Marguerite Vaugh and Florence Wynkoop.
Lena Stahl was elected the third president. Madge G. Ballard was chosen secretary and Steinmahl was elected financial secretary.
When the Hulman mansion was sold in early 1923 the local women’s federation was compelled to lease quarters in a building between Seventh and Eighth on Mulberry St. In January 1924, the club moved its quarters to a meeting room in the YWCA.
Before 1925, the organization changed its affiliation to the National Business and Professional Women.
